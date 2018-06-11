Black group charges AfriForum's Kallie Kriel

A little-known organisation is gunning for minority rights group AfriForum after its chief executive, Kallie Kriel, said apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

The Black Centric Forum (BCF) on Saturday laid criminal charges against Kriel at Hillbrow Police Station, Johannesburg, accusing him of hate speech.

The BCF's spokeswoman, Theko Nkadimeng, said the criminal charge was meant to send a strong message to people who say things to offend black people in general.

"The case is about hate speech because BCF is a pro-black movement and we've noticed that after (24 years of democratic dispensation), we're still being oppressed via what (AfriForum) is saying to us," said Nkadimeng.

"We've got to show them we can stand on our own. We can't (when they offend us) keep on whining on (social media) and not do anything. These people need to know when they are wrong.