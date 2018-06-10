Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says the city is to lay a complaint with the Press Ombudsman regarding a City Press report stating that the financial health of the city is “on life support and could require a bailout unless something drastic is done”.

The newspaper reported that situation was so bad that the country’s economic hub’s financials showed that the city had a bank balance of R1.2bn at the end of April‚ and that a shortfall of R3.5bn was projected for last month and this month.

There was already anxiety‚ it said‚ about whether June salaries would be paid.

However‚ Mashaba said on Sunday that “nothing could be further from the truth”.