State capture has put the City of Johannesburg’s funds at risk‚ according to mayor Herman Mashaba.

He said in a statement on Friday afternoon that in 2012 the city gave indebted state-owned arms manufacturer Denel an unsecured loan of R290-million via Gupta linked associates.

Mashaba alleged that former mayor Parks Tau tailored a tender in favour of Gupta-linked Regiments Capital to manage the city’s R18-billion fund for paying back loans and investments.

“Regiments was appointed to perform the fund management contract – following a tender process seemingly tailored for it as the incumbent. At the time‚ it was alleged that Regiments’ bid was arguably the most expensive out of 11 competitors‚ including large banks and specialist fund managers‚ who were disqualified.”