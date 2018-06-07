Sarafina! to take Joburg Theatre by storm

Hit musical Sarafina! is set to make its debut at the Joburg Theatre's Nelson Mandela Stage in Braamfontein next week.

The musical, that has wowed international audiences, has scored a brief season at the up-market theatre. The show starts on June 14 and ends on June 24. Directed by award-winning theatre icon Mbongeni Ngema, the show will be celebrating 42 years since the June 1976 uprising.

Ngema told Sowetan this week that he was approached by the Joburg Theatre after the Tribute to Hugh Masekela musical concept that was staged at the same venue.

"Sarafina! was part of it and people loved it. Joburg Theatre realised that people were still hungry for Sarafina!."

Ngema said he was excited the show has made it to a stage like the Joburg Theatre, which was previously regarded as "white". "I think they have done well to market it because the season was never planned. It was a pronto thing."