Johannesburg could be placed under administration over budget deadlock

By Staff Reporter - 04 June 2018 - 09:11
Image: ARNOLD PRONTO

The DA-run City of Johannesburg could be placed under administration by the ANC-controlled provincial government if it does not pass its R59-billion budget soon.

The city is in a race against time to avoid a takeover by the provincial government‚ Business Day reported on Monday.

A rejection of the DA’s proposed tariff increases‚ by 113 votes to 105 votes‚ left it unable to pass its budget on May 29. The EFF – whose votes the DA-led coalition needs to pass items – abstained on the vote. That effectively means the budget must be reconsidered before the end of the municipal financial year in June.

20 days ago

The budget will come under scrutiny at a special council meeting on Monday.

Nelson Mandela Bay‚ also run by a DA-led coalition‚ found itself in a similar predicament when a council meeting debating its almost R12bn budget for the 2018/19 financial year collapsed.

According to the constitution‚ an administrator can be appointed if a municipality does not approve its budget.

