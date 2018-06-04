The DA-run City of Johannesburg could be placed under administration by the ANC-controlled provincial government if it does not pass its R59-billion budget soon.

The city is in a race against time to avoid a takeover by the provincial government‚ Business Day reported on Monday.

A rejection of the DA’s proposed tariff increases‚ by 113 votes to 105 votes‚ left it unable to pass its budget on May 29. The EFF – whose votes the DA-led coalition needs to pass items – abstained on the vote. That effectively means the budget must be reconsidered before the end of the municipal financial year in June.