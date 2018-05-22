South Africa

'Intoxicated' ambulance driver arrested in Cape Town

By Petru Saal - 22 May 2018 - 16:49
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

The driver of an ambulance that collided with a police officer in a private vehicle in Cape Town on Tuesday was arrested for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol.

Provincial Emergency Medical & Forensic Pathology Services spokesman Robert Daniels said the driver of the ambulance was on duty at the time of the collision at 7.30am.

“An on-duty EMS personnel member driving an EMS vehicle was arrested on Stock Road in Mitchell’s Plain for allegedly driving under the influence which resulted in a collision with a private vehicle driven by a SAPS officer‚” said Daniels.

“Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services sincerely regret the incident‚ is taking it very seriously and have launched a full investigation into the allegations. Following the outcome of the investigation‚ the staff member will be disciplined according [to] the most appropriate means necessary‚” he added.

Sea Rescuers go to aid of stricken yacht and ill Filipino sailor

The evacuation comes just a day after the crew had to tow a stricken yacht into the port.
News
2 days ago

Hawker shot in Joburg road rage incident

A Hawker was hit by a stray bullet during a road rage incident in Johannesburg‚ police said on Wednesday.
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I felt very sorry for him’ Henri van Breda’s former ‘best friend’ speaks after ...
'The result is inescapable': Watch the moment Henri van Breda is found guilty ...
X