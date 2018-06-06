Members of Parliament are investing in land and property all around the country and President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the pack with 32 apartments and townhouses listed under his name.

This was contained in a report of declarations of financial and other interests by MPs‚ for the year 2017‚ which was made public this week.

According to the disclosures‚ two of Ramaphosa’s properties are small flats in Cape Town – measuring 70 and 75 square metres - while the rest are townhouses in Johannesburg. Seven of the townhouses are in retirement villages.

Ramaphosa‚ the former deputy president who became South Africa’s president in February‚ also declared his substantial financial interests in cattle and game farming‚ as well as abattoirs. His Ntaba Nyoni Estates is listed as “Game Farming (Loan Account)” with a nominal value of R120.7-million while his cattle interests are declared as Ntaba Nyoni Feedlot (Loan Account) valued at R6-million.