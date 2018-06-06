Proud papa‚ Shugasmakx and his wife‚ Linda Mothibe have welcomed another baby boy to their family.

The musician could not contain his excitement when he announced his son's birth to fans on social media.

"God is goodo!! Our circle just got a lil’ bigger. We welcome the newest member to our family. Wishing him nothing but success‚ prosperity and happiness throughout his journey on earth. We’ll do the best to equip him and his brother with all the tools they need."

Shugasmakx and Linda announced that they were expecting another baby last month‚ when he shared a picture of his wifey's baby bump.

They tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child together in January last year.