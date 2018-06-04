Baby boy found playing next to bodies of man and woman
A baby boy‚ believed to be around four months old‚ was found by police in Limpopo playing next to the bodies of a man found hanging from a tree and a woman with bruises around her neck on Sunday morning.
The bodies of the couple were discovered at Uyskraal next to the N11 road between Marble Hall and Roedan outside Groblersdal‚ police said.
“It is alleged that a passer-by noticed the body of a person hanging from a tree and summoned the police who reacted swiftly.
“In the process of the crime scene investigations‚ the police found the body of a 22-year-old woman with bruises around her neck‚ the body of a 37-year-old man hanged from the tree and a minor baby boy of about four months‚ believed to be the child of either one or both the deceased‚ was found next to them playing‚” police said.
“The child is in good condition and he was taken to a place of safety.
“The motive behind this incident is still unknown but domestic violence cannot be ruled out‚” police added.
They said the identities of the deceased would be announced as soon as their next-of-kin had been informed.