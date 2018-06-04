A baby boy‚ believed to be around four months old‚ was found by police in Limpopo playing next to the bodies of a man found hanging from a tree and a woman with bruises around her neck on Sunday morning.

The bodies of the couple were discovered at Uyskraal next to the N11 road between Marble Hall and Roedan outside Groblersdal‚ police said.

“It is alleged that a passer-by noticed the body of a person hanging from a tree and summoned the police who reacted swiftly.