Saturday got off to a grim start in Cape Town with the deaths of five boys in a shack fire and six adults in a road accident.

Firefighters were called to Masiya informal settlement in New Eisleben Road‚ Philippi‚ shortly after midnight.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Theo Layne said the five boys sustained fatal burns. Ten shacks were destroyed and 30 people were left homeless.

A few hours later‚ at about 2.15am‚ four men and two women were killed when a vehicle overturned on the N2 near Macassar‚ Layne said.

Meanwhile‚ it was also a grim Friday night in KwaZulu-Natal. Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie said on Saturday morning that he was aware of 10 fatalities in the province overnight.

In the most serious of those cases‚ six people died in a crash involving two vehicles near the Midmar Dam.