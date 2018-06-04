45% of dope users in Tshwane HIV-positive

The Department of Health is aware of the drug-sharing method called Bluetooth and this contributes to the transmission of HIV

Almost half of people in the Tshwane area who inject themselves with drugs are HIV positive while more than 90% contract hepatitis.

This is according to University of Pretoria researcher at the department of family medicine Shaun Shelly, who has been conducting extensive research on the health impacts of drug abuse in the area.

Shelly said their research showed that 45% of drug users who use syringes in the area contracted HIV.

He said they also discovered that nyaope users were prone to an illness called infective endocarditis, which is directly connected to needle sharing.