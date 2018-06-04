Self-injecting nyaope addicts face amputation

He said two people had their arms amputated recently while five other addicts died. About 10 of them had their fingers amputated because of severe infections.

Golele said the youngest patient at the ward was 14 years old and the oldest 39 years old.

He said the practice of injecting the deadly concoction laced with rat poison, antiretroviral drugs and heroin causes users to develop abscesses in unusual

areas, such as the elbow joint.

He said the infection destroys tissues surrounding the veins. As a result, Golele and his team are forced to perform the procedure, which takes about 45 minutes, in order to remove the dead tissue.

Golele said this was putting a lot of pressure on resources at the hospital as they have

other patients such as diabetics who need micro-arm surgery.

He said the cubicle dedicated to such patients has six beds, and in some instances all the beds end up being occupied by nyaope addicts.

Golele said some patients came into the hospital in a state of shock and had to be stabilised. He said most of the addicts try to quit the drug after the experience of almost losing an arm. After surgery they have to go through a rehabilitation process involving social workers.

While the chemicals used to make the drug result in negative effects such as body aches, dramatic weight loss and anxiety, Golele said HIV was also a huge concern.

He said more was needed to curb the scourge by educating communities and getting young people involved in positive activities.

"When I look at these patients I see my own children ... I see another child in trouble," Golele said.