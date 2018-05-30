Msimanga hints at ANC sabotage

Saboteurs hell-bent on derailing the DA administration in Tshwane not only vandalise electricity infrastructure but also shove dead calves, logs, bricks and cement bags into the sewer systems, according to mayor Solly Msimanga.

Msimanga said they have strong reason to believe that the saboteurs know what they are doing because they know which part of the infrastructure to target for maximum impact. The municipality has resolved to investigate every case.

"They know where to dig, hit this cable and everything goes dark. A water reservoir gets closed but [the water pump] lever will be chopped and left there. It is people who have access to these facilities."

Msimanga said in some instances power was simply switched off, suggesting their own engineers were responsible.

Asked who they believe was orchestrating the acts of sabotage, Msimanga did not mention the official opposition, the ANC by name, but asked: "Who lost power? Who would do everything in their power to regain that power? You decide."

He claimed his government was targeted because it was implementing programmes that made some people uncomfortable, like extending piped water to areas serviced by private water tankers

Teboho Joala, ANC Tshwane region spokesman, laughed off the sabotage claims, saying the municipality had no capacity to deliver services.

"[Msimanga] is a complaining mayor. People want services and not excuses.

"He must secure these facilities," Joala said.