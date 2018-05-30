Wawrinka in early French Open exit

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka continued to struggle with form and fitness as he was dumped out in the first round by Guillermo Garcia-Lopez yesterday, a defeat which will send his world ranking plummeting, but Novak Djokovic cruised through in straight sets.

Wawrinka, who lost to Rafael Nadal in last year's final and won the 2015 title, was beaten 6-2 3-64-67-66-3 in a five-set thriller by the Spanish world number 67 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The 33-year-old has been plagued by a knee injury and arrived at Roland Garros having won just one match on clay in Geneva last week, his first event in three months.

The defeat means that the three-time grand slam champion will slip from 30th in the world to outside the top 250 after the tournament, having failed to defend the ranking points he gained in 2017.