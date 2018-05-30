The Buffalo City municipality has said it is still unable to take action against a bodyguard and driver for mayor Xola Pakati as the man has again appealed against his conviction to the higher court.

Last week‚ the high court in Grahamstown dismissed Athini Mlawu’s appeal against his conviction in 2014 for attempted murder and negligent driving.

In 2011‚ Mlawu drove over a man and hit a woman after being punched to the ground by Anele Tsapo during a brawl over a woman at a tavern in Duncan Village‚ East London.

Mlawu drove over resident Yonela Lumkwana in a fit of rage after mistaking him for Tsapo. He also hit Lindokuhle Twana‚ who sustained minor injuries.

Lumkwana fell and was dragged under the vehicle until it collided with the boundary wall of the tavern.