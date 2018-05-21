"I have therefore written to Equal Education requesting that they furnish me with the details regarding every interview or engagement conducted by [the men] so far this year with any female learner in the Western Cape. I have requested the names of learners‚ the school that these learners attend‚ the date of the interviews and who was present during the interviews. I require this information by this Friday‚" said Schäfer.

"I have also demanded an undertaking by 5pm tomorrow‚ Tuesday‚ that they will cease operations in Western Cape schools until such time as we have had an opportunity to meet with them and discuss the way forward. Should we not receive such undertaking‚ we shall instruct our schools not to allow anybody from Equal Education‚ and who is not a learner at the school‚ onto school premises."

She has also instructed the province's Chief Director for Districts to start investigating what measures are taken by NGOs working at schools to vet their members.

Meanwhile the organisation had acted "swiftly" to address the allegations.

"This has been an incredibly difficult period for Equal Education. We know that the trust and confidence which our supporters have placed in us‚ and the reputation which we have built over 10 years of struggle‚ has been damaged by what has transpired. However‚ we are committed to confronting these difficult times in our movement’s history with honesty and with integrity‚" the statement read.

"We recognise this as an important moment of reckoning with class‚ race and gender power imbalances - issues that permeate our society as a whole. We care deeply about our core mission - the struggle for access to quality education for all - and we are determined to deal with these issues decisively."