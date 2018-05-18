On Friday the Mail & Guardian reported that victims said Achmat would intimidate anyone who spoke out against one of the alleged perpetrators.

The weekly publication said this emerged when it held interviews with more than a dozen female staff members‚ both current and former‚ who accused the organisation of failing to address their sexual harassment grievances for almost a decade.

“When a survivor has approached me with any allegation of such abuse‚ I have offered support and tried to ensure justice is served‚” Achmat said. “I have always encouraged anyone with knowledge or allegations of harassment to file formal complaints and have at all times tried to ensure that the privacy of complainants is respected.”

If anything‚ Achmat said‚ he was guilty of not doing more to assist victims of such crimes. “It has become clear that much more needs to be done about sexual misconduct and I accept full responsibility for not doing enough.” He said he was aware of sexual harassment “rumours” by four of his friends. “But no formal complaints were made by them or by survivors of sexual misconduct‚ which limited an opportunity to address these rumours.

“I have always said that a complainant must be encouraged to approach Equal Education‚ as has recently happened with Tshepo Motsepe and Luyolo Mazwembe. However‚ I could have done better in proactively addressing the issue of culture at Equal Education despite not having been in the organisation since 2012.”

An independent panel will look into allegations of sexual harassment at EE and has invited testimony on current and past instances.

Yoliswa Dwane‚ the organisation's national council chairperson‚ said in a statement: "We acknowledge that the concerns being raised include several about past investigations into misconduct of leaders at EE.

"We take them seriously‚ and encourage any person willing to come forward and share information about these matters with the independent investigation panel established by EE‚ to do so as soon as possible."

She said submissions made to the panel would be accessible only to its members: Mercia Andrews (chairperson)‚ co-director of the Trust for Community Outreach and Education; Madoda Cuphe‚ director of Programmes at the Alternative Information and Development Centre; and Clare Ballard‚ attorney at the Lawyers for Human Rights.

Honjiswa Raba‚ EE's human resources manager‚ has been appointed as the panel’s administrative secretary. Dwane said that Raba was “bound to written confidentiality and discretion agreements. For the purposes of her administrative work in this regard she reports directly to the panel‚ and not to the management team nor to the leadership of EE."

The panel was set up to investigate allegations against a former general secretary of the organisation.

"We have confidence in the integrity of the panel‚ and in their capacity to lead this process sensitively and proactively‚" Dwane said. "In particular‚ we are collectively committed to ensuring that the identities of those making submissions will remain confidential."

EE also intends to review its handling of the matters raised.

"As a movement committed to social justice‚ we are determined to identify and address any factors which may enable the abuse of power‚ particularly sexual harassment. We are determined to work hard to remedy this - to build a safe‚ welcoming movement‚" said Dwane.

She said the submissions to the panel could include formal testimonies‚ anonymous tip-offs‚ and suggestions for areas of further investigation. Anyone wanting to make a submission was advised to contact: eeinquiry18@gmail.com





Source: TMG Digital.