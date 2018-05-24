SA Express has been grounded amid serious safety concerns.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority suspended the airline’s operating permits on Thursday‚ saying: “This effectively means that as of today ... SA Express can no longer continue to operate as an airline.”

Nine of SA Express’s 21 aircraft also had their certificates of airworthiness withdrawn.

Poppy Khoza‚ the director of civil aviation‚said the decision followed an audit of the SAA subsidiary and its maintenance organisation‚ which “uncovered severe cases of non-compliance that pose serious safety risks”.

“There were 17 findings‚ of which five are categorised as Level 1 findings in civil aviation terms‚” said a CAA statement.