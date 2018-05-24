South Africa

Pravin Gordhan names new bosses for state run companies - starting with Eskom

By Linda Ensor - 24 May 2018 - 09:54
Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan strengthens parastals with appointments of new bosses and board members.
Image: Gallo Images

Phakamani Hadebe has been confirmed as CEO of Eskom‚ Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced at a media briefing on Thursday.

Hadebe was recommended by the Eskom board and his permanent appointment was confirmed by the Cabinet at a meeting on Wednesday.

Hadebe has been instrumental in addressing corruption and establishing good governance at the utility‚ which has helped to stabilise it.

Gordhan also announced a new board for South African Express with Tryphosa Ramano as the chairperson.

The members of the new board combine a range of skills including auditing and aviation skills.

The new board members are Ronald Lamola‚ Thulani Kgomo‚ Thandiwe January-Mclean‚ Kugan Thaver‚ Bongisizwe Mpondo‚ Hlengiwe Makhathini‚ Thabi Leoka and Ahmed Bassa.

Gordhan said SA Express has been in dire straits for some time and been crippled with malfeasance. He has put in an intervention team to investigate what is going on and to determine its technical capacities.

The interim board of directors of Transnet‚ with Popo Molefe as chairman‚ which was announced previously by Gordhan‚ has also been confirmed.

The Cabinet also approved a board for Denel with Monhla Hlahla as chairperson. These board members include Nonzukiso Siyotula‚ Mandla Mnisi‚ Nhlanhla Kunene‚ Professor Tshilidzi Marwala‚ Lt-Gen Themba Matanzima‚ Gloria Serobe‚ Talik Sadik‚ Susan Rabkin‚ Sibusiso Sibisi‚ Thamsanqa Magazi‚ Hannelie Nel‚ Gen Siphiwe Nyanda and Kabelo Lehloenya.

Molefe will be joined on the board by Louis Zeuner‚ Ramasela Ganda‚ Ursula Fikelepi‚ Edward Kieswetter and Dimakatso Matshoga.
