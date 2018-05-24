Police on Thursday confirmed that the missing "pregnant" woman Mbali Mvungande‚ who was believed to have been kidnapped for her unborn baby‚ has turned up at a police station.

"Yes‚ she came to the police station yesterday. There is no further detail I can reveal as we are still investigating‚" said Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

Mvungande apparently went to the police on Wednesday following a plea from her family for her safe return. This was after they allegedly received chilling‚ threatening pictures of her‚ along with a ransom demand.

Asked whether Mvungande's baby was okay‚ Dlamini said: "The baby is not there. We will need to take her to the doctor to determine if she was ever pregnant."

Police had on Wednesday said they were working around the clock to solve the case of Mvungande‚ who is from Vosloorus‚ south of Boksburg in Gauteng.