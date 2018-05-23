JZ's scandals adapted for new television series

South African filmmaker Niel van Deventer is in talks with an international actor whom he hopes will play the role of Jacob Zuma in a televised dramatisation of the book The President's Keepers.

Van Deventer said the TV series about the book, by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw, was still in its developmental stages and would have some big industry names attached to it.

"We are basically developing quite strongly now," said Van Deventer. "We have appointed a writing and a research team - local guys so far.

"I am travelling to London to attach some international people as well. There has been interest by some international platforms as well."

The series is expected to run for three seasons with six episodes per season.

"The story is so rich in substance there is potentially so much we can do. Hopefully, we can start shooting next year. It will be a drama narrative.

"The more I read it, the more I was happy that I was the first one to go after the rights. If all goes to plan, it should be on TV a year from now, to have the first season on air," he said.