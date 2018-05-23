1 minute toilet break for workers

Black employees at a North West farming equipment manufacturing factory are allowed only a minute in the toilet and no tea and smoke breaks.

These were some of the grievances of more than 100 workers of Agrico in Lichtenburg who protested yesterday, saying these rules did not apply to their white colleagues. But the company says the measures are not racist and are meant to improve productivity.

The employees said the company has a biometric system with a timer that monitors how much time each person spent in the loo when nature called.

One of the protesters, Israel Khuduga, said the time they were allowed to spend in the toilet was not enough.

"Nature does not have colour, one minute is not enough," he said.

The factory workers said that if they spent longer than a minute, a manager would come in to get them as they were told they were delaying production.

Another worker, Albert Tshabadira, said he was just working in order to provide for his family but the conditions were not favourable. "It is not nice, we are always scared and work under severe pressure."

They were also not allowed to use their cellphones during working hours. They downed tools on Friday, demanding better working conditions.

They also claimed that due to the pressure they were put under, some of their colleagues had died and others had lost fingers on duty while operating the machines.