"We are also aware of a number of important issues that are being raised in these public hearings which parliament will have to consider as part of concluding the bills. We stand ready to take instructions from the parliamentary process‚” she said.

The bills‚ the minister said‚ were now under the authority of Parliament and the executive no longer had any control of these processes.

The department is due to give its response to public submissions on the bill on Wednesday‚ and then the committee will have to consider the proposals received. The bill also has to be processed by the National Council of Provinces.

Oliphant pointed out that regulations to the bill would also have to be prepared and promulgated.

There have been calls for a delay in the implementation of the national minimum wage to allow the parliamentary portfolio committee on labour more time to properly consider all the submissions‚ which number over 40. Concerns were expressed over a rushed process and acting committee chairperson Sharome van Schalkwyk agreed to a postponement of the implementation date.

Business Unity SA (Busa) argued that the May 1 date for implementation was premature as the system required for the consideration of exemptions was not yet in place. Furthermore‚ it proposed that the implementation date be after the implementation of the annual July wage increases to avoid disputes related to possible "double increases".