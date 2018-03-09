Ravaged by the ongoing drought‚ Nico Greeff‚ a grape farmer in Vredendal‚ says he will make no profit this season.

He has employed 30 fewer seasonal workers and‚ depending on rainfall this winter‚ may have to retrench permanent staff.

Greeff is chairman of the Olifants River Table Grape Producers’ Association and a director of the South African Table Grape Board. His farm‚ Begin Boerdery‚ is one of the suppliers for Namaqua Wines.

“We will produce 400 tons less grapes than the usual 1‚000 tons this season. All our grape varieties are down by 40%‚ our currants are down 70%‚ and together with the reduction in raisins this means a total loss of R5-million for the farm‚” said Greeff. “We will make no profit this season.”

“One of my neighbouring farms lost their whole crop of table grapes. They didn’t pack one box‚” said Greeff. “Another neighbouring farm lost about 70% of their table grapes.”

According to the Western Cape Department of Agriculture‚ grape farms are one of the biggest sources of agricultural employment in the Vredendal and Clanwilliam areas.