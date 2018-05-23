Too black for Miss SA 60th party - Pageant flayed for glorifying racial legacy

As Miss South Africa celebrates 60 years on Sunday, black winners from the apartheid years will be sidelined.

In the past, the pageant was a lily-white preserve with the formulaic blonde and blue-eyed winners.

Black winners entered the poorer cousin of Miss Africa South and later Miss Black South Africa until 1992 when the pageant became inclusive.

Speaking for the Miss SA office, former winner Suzette van der Merwe, who is now a managing executive at sponsor Cell C, said winners from other pageants were not considered for the 60th anniversary.

"Those pageants were owned by other organisations and not the Miss South Africa Organisation. We can only reflect on our own journey and that of the Miss South Africa pageant over the last 60 years.

"We cannot celebrate the success of other pageants during that time, as it was not our success. To do so would be disingenuous," she said.