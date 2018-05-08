JACK BLOOM | Life Esidimeni tragedy a stain on David Makhura premiership

The total cost of financial redress will be more than R200-million as more claims are made.

In other democracies, governments have fallen for less serious scandals. But Makhura has not resigned despite claiming that he takes "full responsibility and accountability" for the 144 deaths of mental health patients.

If he really accepts the blame, he has no right to continue holding office, otherwise he diminishes the suffering of those who died.

His defence is that he didn't know or that he was lied to about the sending of patients to NGOs.

This is despite a torrent of media reports, warnings, demonstrations, two court cases and official replies to questions in the legislature that indicated the high risk of deaths.

I repeatedly warned about the looming disaster, and he ignored that too. To claim ignorance in the face of all this is surely to acknowledge gross negligence.

Should we accept that the standard for accountability is so low that the premier thinks he can get off the hook by merely saying sorry?

He has to acknowledge his failure in judgment in appointing the former MEC for health, Qedani Mahlangu, and the former health department head, Dr Barney Selebano.