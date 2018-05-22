South Africa

ANCYL leader accused of assault and rape

By Staff reporter - 22 May 2018
An ANC Youth League provincial task team leader is expected to apply for bail on Wednesday after being arrested for allegedly assaulting and raping a woman in the Eastern Cape.

The man appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The Daily Dispatch  reported that the two met in Quigney and agreed to go to the suspect’s home last week.

But they ended up driving to Bunkers Hill‚ where the alleged incident took place.

The woman flagged down a police van and the man was arrested. He spent the weekend in police holding cells.

Cambridge police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi confirmed the arrest.

