Case of Pretoria prosecutor accused of rape postponed

A Pretoria prosecutor accused of raping a complainant in a domestic violence case appeared briefly before the Pretoria Magistrate's court today.

The district control prosecutor in the same court allegedly raped the woman who went to him to withdraw a case against her partner.

National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane said the victim claimed she was raped in the prosecutor's office.

"The NPA cannot say much at this point. The prosecutor is charged with offences of a serious nature. The NPA cannot say much as we respect the principle of presumption of innocence. Investigations are ongoing and the NPA is currently considering internal mechanisms that must unfold now that this information was brought to the attention of National Prosecution Services (NPS), Advocate Mzinyathi through the office of Gauteng North Acting Deputy Public Prosecutor, George Baloyi.

The prosecutor was granted R5000 bail. He is expected to appear in court again next month.