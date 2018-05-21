Limpopo serial rape suspect is arrested in Alex
An alleged serial rapist who targeted victims aged between 14 and 23 by offering them lifts at night‚ using a taxi or private vehicles‚ was arrested at the weekend.
It is alleged that the 35-year old taxi owner had terrorised women around Rakgoadi‚ Nebo and Sonnoville policing areas in the Groblersdal cluster in Limpopo between the years 2014 and 2017.
“While driving to their destination‚ he would pounce on them‚ drag them to secluded areas and rape them. In some instances‚ the ordeal would take place inside the vehicle‚” the police said in a statement.
According to the police‚ the man has been linked to six cases of rape cases in Limpopo‚ but he was traced and arrested in Alexandra township‚ Johannesburg.
He is due to appear in court on Monday.
“This is a clear cautioning message to all the criminals out there‚ especially those who target vulnerable citizens‚ that they can run but they will never hide from the long arm of the law‚” said the police.