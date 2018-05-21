An alleged serial rapist who targeted victims aged between 14 and 23 by offering them lifts at night‚ using a taxi or private vehicles‚ was arrested at the weekend.

It is alleged that the 35-year old taxi owner had terrorised women around Rakgoadi‚ Nebo and Sonnoville policing areas in the Groblersdal cluster in Limpopo between the years 2014 and 2017.

“While driving to their destination‚ he would pounce on them‚ drag them to secluded areas and rape them. In some instances‚ the ordeal would take place inside the vehicle‚” the police said in a statement.