Constable Ngwenya went extra mile to nail rapist

Constable Nompilo Ngwenya was so determined to nail a

serial rapist that terrorised women in Tembisa that she took his victims into her own home during her six-month investigation.

The soft-spoken Ngwenya, 35, single-handedly brought Shadrack Chauke, 25, to justice for the rapes of 17 women in four years.

On Tuesday, the South Gauteng High Court sentenced Chauke to 25 life sentences for rape and

attempted murder and 254 years for other charges including robbery and assault.

Ngwenya, who has been an officer for only five years, said this was her first big case and the longest sentence handed down on her record.

"Most of the victims in these cases had left Tembisa for the rural areas, so I had to accommodate them when they came here for the identity parade and consultations.

"Others had young children and I had to feed them. I was so determined to crack this case that I was willing to go the extra mile," she said.

Ngwenya nabbed Chauke on Christmas Eve in 2015 after one of his victims spotted him at Winnie Mandela Park, also in Tembisa.

Ngwenya had been investigating the victims' house breaking and rape cases when she pounced on Chauke.