Henri van Breda found guilty of family axe murders

Desai said that Van Breda had "become emotional from time to time" during the trial - which was "to be expected" – but that in general‚ he "did not show a great deal of emotion when he demonstrated the fatal blows to his family members" by an alleged axe-wielding attacker.

The judge added that Van Breda "was the only person alive who could remember what had happened"‚ but had "sarcastically responded that he had had no idea who the attackers were".

Referring to Van Breda's plea statement, in which he claimed there had been unknown intruders on the premises, Desai said the court agreed with the state prosecutor "that it is highly unlikely the perimeter [of the De Zalze estate] was breached by an intruder".

There was "no credible evidence that an intruder entered the estate” on the night of the incident, the judge said.

Desai added that Van Breda would have had ample time to tamper with evidence.

Each piece of evidence "on its own" might not have been enough to convict him‚ said the judge‚ but "cumulatively" there was only one reasonable inference that could be drawn from the evidence and testimonies – that Van Breda was guilty.

Desai said the court had concluded the chances were "virtually nil" that a second axe had been used at the crime scene. The lack of Marli's blood on the axe did not mean she had not been attacked with that axe.

He emphasised that forensic pathologist Dr Daphne Anthony had described the types of injuries to Marli's head as being "highly similar to those sustained by the other family members" and that "it is highly unlikely the alleged attacker would have brought along an axe similar to the one in the family home".

Van Breda's bail has been revoked and he will be detained in the hospital section of Pollsmoor prison in Cape Town while awaiting sentencing. His defence team will have to provide medical certificates and have his medical condition verified independently if he is to remain in the medical wing.