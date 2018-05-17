Gundo Nevhutanda is hot property in law

At 25, Gundo Nevhutanda has been named by the Law Society of the Northern Provinces as the youngest black female conveyancer to be admitted.

Last week the attorney gave a rousing speech at the women's retreat cocktail dinner with businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo.

Nevhutanda spoke about women empowerment and her experience in property law as a black female.

To reach her status, Nevhutanda, joined an elite group of attorneys who specialise in the transfer of properties. Only 14% of attorneys who take qualification exams pass.

Nevhutanda, who was born in Vondwe village in Limpopo, qualified as an attorney after serving her articles in 2016.

She simultaneously studied BCom (Law) and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from 2010 to 2014 at the University of Pretoria.