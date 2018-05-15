NPA 'reviewing decision' not to prosecute Tom Moyane

Corruption Watch is concerned at the “apparent reluctance” of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute suspended SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane.

“Moyane’s conduct cries out for criminal prosecution. It has damaged the integrity and credibility of SARS‚ a critical institution in South Africa’s success‚ and Moyane cannot be allowed to escape with disciplinary sanctions alone‚” said the non-profit organisation’s director‚ David Lewis‚ in a statement on Monday.

“We will continue to demand that the NPA mount a prosecution‚ failing which we will do so ourselves.”

The organisation said that it has been informed by the NPA that the prosecuting authority is reviewing its decision not to prosecute Moyane.