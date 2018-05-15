Former president Jacob Zuma’s self-appointed deadline for a fresh bid to keep him from facing fraud and corruption charges is set to expire on Tuesday.

Last month‚ Zuma lawyer Michael Hulley said a review application to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to charge him on 16 counts would be lodged on May 15.

Hulley did not respond to queries on the application.

Advocate Hoosen Gani‚ who represented Zuma at his first court appearance in Durban last month‚ said he could only comment once the application was in the "public domain”.

Zuma is charged 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company‚ Thales from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

During the brief proceedings last month‚ Zuma and co-accused‚ Thales representative Christine Guerrier sat side by side in dock.

The matter was postponed to June 8.