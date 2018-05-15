South Africa

Zuma expected to launch latest bid to avoid prosecution

By Nivashni Nair - 15 May 2018 - 10:49
President Jacob Zuma sits in the dock during his brief appearance at the Durban High Court.
President Jacob Zuma sits in the dock during his brief appearance at the Durban High Court.
Image: FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

Former president Jacob Zuma’s self-appointed deadline for a fresh bid to keep him from facing fraud and corruption charges is set to expire on Tuesday.

Last month‚ Zuma lawyer Michael Hulley said a review application to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority's decision to charge him on 16 counts would be lodged on May 15.

Hulley did not respond to queries on the application.

Advocate Hoosen Gani‚ who represented Zuma at his first court appearance in Durban last month‚ said he could only comment once the application was in the "public domain”.

Zuma is charged 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.

These charges relate to 783 payments which he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company‚ Thales from an investigation into the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

During the brief proceedings last month‚ Zuma and co-accused‚ Thales representative Christine Guerrier sat side by side in dock.

The matter was postponed to June 8.

READ MORE:

Zuma instructs lawyers to challenge R10m State Capture costs order against him

Former President Jacob Zuma wants to intervene in the State Capture legal saga in his personal capacity.
News
27 days ago

Zuma to fight court bid to cut his legal funding

Former President Jacob Zuma will oppose a court bid to cut his legal funding.
News
28 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Verulam Mosque attack
Thobani’s mother: ‘He loved me very much’
X