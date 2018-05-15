Bus services back today after salary deal is struck

The almost month-long bus strike ended yesterday after employers agreed to salary increases backdated to April 1.

The workers, who are to return to work today, secured an 8% wage increase for the first year and 9% for the second.

More than 17000 bus drivers, mechanics, cleaners and administrators went on strike on April 18, with an initial demand of 12% across the board while the employers were dangling a 7% and 7.5% pay rise offer for the first and second year respectively.

"We're announcing the end of the strike, which was painful for our community because workers [had] no choice but to down tools [as] employers were not willing to move an inch on improving wages of workers," Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim told Sowetan.