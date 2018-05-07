Transport unions are considering a new wage offer as the national bus strike enters its fourth week.

“The bargaining council and the CCMA have put a proposal on the table of 8.75% for year one and 8.25% for year two. Unions are deliberating and will start consulting members [on Monday]‚” said Zanele Sabela‚ the spokesperson for the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).

“Outstanding issues including dual driver‚ night shift hours and in sourcing will be referred to a task team under the CCMA to ensure it delivers on its mandate‚” Sabela added.