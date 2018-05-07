Bus strike: Transport unions consider new wage offer
Transport unions are considering a new wage offer as the national bus strike enters its fourth week.
“The bargaining council and the CCMA have put a proposal on the table of 8.75% for year one and 8.25% for year two. Unions are deliberating and will start consulting members [on Monday]‚” said Zanele Sabela‚ the spokesperson for the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).
“Outstanding issues including dual driver‚ night shift hours and in sourcing will be referred to a task team under the CCMA to ensure it delivers on its mandate‚” Sabela added.
Satawu‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)‚ the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (Towu)‚ the Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Tawusa) and the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union announced their decision to continue with the strike at a media conference in Johannesburg four weeks ago.
The decision followed after negotiations with employers‚ mediated by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) broke down.
The national bus strike has left commuters across the country stranded. The strike followed after wage negotiations in the industry deadlocked last month.