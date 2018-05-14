Call for ANC top six to come down hard on Supra Mahumapelo

Former North West ANC deputy chairman China Dodovu has called on the party's top six officials to reprimand embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo for defying the national leadership.

"Supra was instructed by the officials to resign. He went to the PEC [provincial executive committee] meeting and reneged. What has compounded the problem is that the PEC defies the national leadership," Dodovu said.

"The majority of the ANC branches want a PTT [provincial task team] to be established in the province. For this province to be in a mess is because the PEC has failed to hold Supra accountable."

Today, the national executive committee heads to the province to engage with ANC branches amid continuing calls for Mahumapelo to step down.