One person confirmed dead in KZN mosque attack

One of the men who came under attack at a Verulam mosque in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday afternoon has died.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said: “IPSS can now confirm that the person with the slit throat unfortunately has passed away in hospital.”

The death comes as police were trying to piece together what prompted three men to storm the mosque and attack worshipers.

KZN police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the unknown trio entered the Imam Hussain Mosque in Ottawa in Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ after the midday prayer.

"They allegedly attacked three people and stabbed them. They further set certain rooms alight and fled in their getaway vehicle.

"The victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. The motive of the attack on the three men is unknown at this stage‚" said Gwala.