South Africa

DA gives Patricia de Lille the boot

By Philani Nombembe And Anthony Molyneaux - 08 May 2018 - 09:27
Patricia De Lille.
Image: David Harrison.

The DA has kicked out Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille.

De Lille was expelled over an interview with Eusebius McKaiser on CapeTalk and 702 on April 26. The DA said on Tuesday that in the interview‚ De Lille had declared her intention to quit the party.

McKaiser asked De Lille: “If I hear you‚ you are saying: ideally‚ I want to clear my name‚ that’s why I am going to court‚ and if I win this battle‚ and when I win it‚ because I know I’ve done nothing wrong‚ then the morning after I have won the court case‚ then I will resign from the DA?”

De Lille replied: “I will walk away. You summed it up correctly. Because really it is not about hanging on... I’m serving there at the behest of the DA.”

At a news conference on Tuesday‚ the chairman of the DA federal executive‚ James Selfe‚ and deputy chairpersons of the federal council Natasha Mazzone and Thomas Walters‚ said this amounted to a resignation from the party.

The DA’s federal executive has announced the cessation of Patricia de Lille’s DA membership on May 8 2018. The deputy mayor Ian Neilson will now step in as temporary mayor of Cape Town.

