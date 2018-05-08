She is also challenging the “accountability clause” recently introduced in the party’s constitution‚ saying it is unconstitutional and has been unfairly applied to her.

She said she was determined to clear her name after months in which the DA has made numerous attempts to remove her.

“I have not been found guilty of anything. They have tried to break me so many times‚” she said‚ vowing to continue her fight against DA “bullying”.

She thanked the “thousands of supporters from all over the country” who had sent her messages of support. "I am ready to continue the fight‚" she said.

