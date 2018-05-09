Former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille said on Wednesday that Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane had offered her a position as a Member of Parliament in exchange for her leaving as the city’s mayor.

De Lille spoke on Eusebius McKaiser’s show on Radio 702 following the revocation of her membership by the DA on Tuesday.

She has filed court papers contesting the revocation of her membership. Her application will be heard in the Cape Town high court on Friday.

McKaiser noted that in the legal papers she filed‚ she mentioned that she was offered a position as MP.

“Did the DA offer you a position in Parliament as MP if you walked away as mayor? Who in the DA tried to horse trade?” McKaiser asked.

De Lille said it was Maimane. “The leader offered me a position. My membership was never an issue because I cannot become a member of parliament without being a member. It was offered to me‚" she said.

The DA’s deputy chairperson of the federal council‚ Natasha Mazzone‚ said Mmaimane was asked about this months ago and said he had done so as result of tension in the caucus.

However‚ Mazzone said De Lille was not fit to be an MP as a result of allegations of wrongdoings that needed to be investigated.