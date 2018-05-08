Another ANC leader murdered in KZN
An ANC activist was murdered on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday morning – shot in front of his wife and children.
ANC provincial task team chairman Sihle Zikalala said the reason for the murder of 42-year-old Sifiso Cele was unknown. Cele was treasurer of the party’s Oshabeni branch.
“Comrade Cele led the branch as the chairperson for three consecutive terms before he was elected as treasurer. Although details regarding Cde Cele’s murder remain sketchy but it appears that he was attacked in Margate Extension early today in another branch. He was shot in the presence of his partner and children‚” said Zikalala.
He said Cele’s death was the latest in a string of blows for the ANC in KZN.
“We are severely pained by the continuous killing of our capable cadres who advance the ideals of the national democratic revolution in our communities. He was one of the key activists of the ANC seized with the strategic task of building a national democratic society in branch.
“The passing away of Cde Cele will leave a void in the ranks of the ANC in the branch‚ sub-region‚ alliance and the mass democratic movement in general‚” said Zikalala.
He encouraged ANC members in the Oshabeni branch to “remain calm” and allow police to continue their work.
“The ANC calls on the community in the branch to work even closer with the law enforcement agencies to expose the criminals‚” he said.