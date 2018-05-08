Another ANC leader murdered in KZN

An ANC activist was murdered on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday morning – shot in front of his wife and children.

ANC provincial task team chairman Sihle Zikalala said the reason for the murder of 42-year-old Sifiso Cele was unknown. Cele was treasurer of the party’s Oshabeni branch.

“Comrade Cele led the branch as the chairperson for three consecutive terms before he was elected as treasurer. Although details regarding Cde Cele’s murder remain sketchy but it appears that he was attacked in Margate Extension early today in another branch. He was shot in the presence of his partner and children‚” said Zikalala.

He said Cele’s death was the latest in a string of blows for the ANC in KZN.