WATCH | Bushiri hands himself to cops after week of drama

The leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Prophet Shepherd Bushiri handed himself to police last night after a week of drama in which his pastors and guards chased away police from his Pretoria church on Thursday.

The detectives had visited the church building to obtain a warning statement from Bushiri in connection with a case of crimen injuria brought against him by a Rustenburg businesswoman.

Lebogang Mpane pressed a criminal charge against the man of the cloth last month, saying he called her a witch live on TV in one of his prophetic sermons.

On arrival at the church building, the officers were told that Bushiri was out of the country, but they suspected that the pastors and security guards were hiding the prophet. A scuffle broke out.

According to the officers, the scuffle between the two groups was defused after Bushiri's lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi, was called to the scene to speak to the officers.

However, Bushiri and Baloyi visited the Pretoria West police last night in a dramatic fashion to make a statement .

Sunday World saw a video of the drama in which Bushiri was wearing a white T-shirt walking into the station.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE