Four suspects nabbed for stealing fixtures on Gauteng highways.

Four people have been arrested for stealing drains and fences on two Gauteng highways.

The four were caught on cameras of the Gauteng Traffic Management Centre (TMC) in two separate incidents.

According to the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)‚ two men in blue overalls were spotted on the R21 southbound after Griffiths Road stealing drain grids‚ leaving a huge unprotected hole on the side of the highway.