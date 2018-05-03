The mother of Sandile Mantsoe’s two-year-old daughter on Thursday took to the stand in the Johannesburg High Court to tell the court what a wonderful man he was.

Despite the fact that Mantsoe had split up with her to pursue a relationship with the now deceased Karabo Mokoena‚ Nonhlanhla Dlamini painted a good image of Mantsoe.

“We met at church and we became great friends. We started having a romantic relationship. We had a good relationship‚ he was inspiring‚ and he helped me build my character to make something out of my aspirations. He was a good man‚ loyal‚ someone I can rely on‚” Dlamini said.

She told the court that Mantsoe had been present and supportive during her pregnancy.

“He’s a great father. After we separated‚ he was still supportive‚” said Dlamini.