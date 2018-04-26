The state has abandoned its bid to have Karabo Mokoena’s own words of how she was battered and bruised by her alleged killer‚ Sandile Mantsoe‚ entered into evidence.

Prosecutor Mike Hlatshwayo had informed the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday that he wanted to call to the stand the police officer who took down Mokoena’s statement when she went to open the assault case against Mantsoe.

This would have led to the officer taking the court through Mokoena’s statement in which she detailed how Mantsoe had assaulted her‚ leaving her with a bruised eye‚ leg and shoulder in March 2017 – a month before her charred remains were found in a ditch in Lyndhurst.

Besides the murder charge‚ Mantsoe is facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection with the assault.