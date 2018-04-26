Make sure your life policy covers more than accidents

But it may be worth checking any cover you already have in place to ensure it meets your expectations and will pay out a benefit whether you or your family members die from an illness or an accident.

Judge Ron McLaren, the Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance, says the fact that some assurers do not reduce your premium when the benefit to which you think you are entitled is reduced, is unfair.

You should not pay the same premium for a benefit that pays out on death from illness or accident as you would for cover that only pays out in the event of an accident.

Despite the high incidence of accidents in South Africa, especially motor vehicle accidents, life assurers' statistics show that you are more likely to die from illness than from an accident.

Liberty Life's latest claims statistics for 2017 show that accidents only qualify as one of the top five causes of claims for young adults - in all other age groups illnesses such as cancer, heart attacks and strokes are the leading cause of life and disability claims.

McLaren says some insurers advertise cover for people with illnesses such as HIV or diabetes, but if you or the family member you are insuring fail to meet the medical criteria, your policy may not cover death from an illness.

The ombudsman's office says these policies are sold by direct life assurers and there is often a long phone conversation when you take out the policy.

In that conversation, you may easily miss the point that if you fail to have the medical test within a certain period, or if you do not meet the medical criteria, default cover for accidents only will apply.