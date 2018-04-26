Saftu wage strike clogs Jozi streets

Workers affiliated to the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) brought Johannesburg's main streets to a halt yesterday as they demanded a higher minimum wage.

The City of Gold was filled with marchers clad in red T-shirts, some holding placards mocking President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"If they don't want to listen to us today comrades, we are coming back for two days. We are going to take the buses, trains, taxis. We will not leave the town until they announce our rights are guaranteed.

"We need a radical response because they are taking our rights radically. We are going to have to respond radically for two days," said Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, who led the march.