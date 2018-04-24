A threatening text message sent to Investec chairman Fani Titi and his business partner Aqueel Patel by politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya had left the latter "terrified".

"I was shocked out of my life. My wife‚ who was with me when I got the SMS‚ was gobsmacked by what she saw. I was terrified‚" Patel said.

Patel‚ the managing director of MRC Media‚ of which Ngwenya was chairman‚ told the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday that Titi had forwarded him an SMS from Ngwenya.

Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years in prison on Robben Island‚ is facing a charge of crimen injuria for allegedly calling Titi a k*ff*r in the text message.

In the same SMS‚ Ngwenya told Patel‚ "You will bleed‚" and that Titi "will see his mother"‚ which Titi regarded as a threat to his life since Ngwenya knew his mother had died.

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi‚ who had been friends for 20 years‚ stems from a multimillion-rand deal that went sour. Ngwenya claims that Titi owes him close to R54-million.

The relationship degenerated when Ngwenya allegedly called Free State-born Titi a "Qwaqwa k*ff*r" and a "Bantustan boss" in an SMS intended for Patel.

Patel told the court that Ngwenya's gripe was over the payment of dividends‚ which he had demanded be paid directly into his account. The dividends‚ according to Patel‚ were to be paid to Columbia‚ a company of which Ngwenya was an ordinary shareholder.

"Mr Ngwenya wanted the dividends to be paid into his personal account."