Skhona Khumalo's mobile info app for taxi travel

A 28-year-old digital innovator has invented an app that will revolutionise the taxi industry.

Skhona Khumalo will today launch the Khwela app at Bree Street taxi rank in Johannesburg ahead of its official Gauteng launch at the end of May.

The app will be able to present the user with the three closest taxi ranks within the user's vicinity, guiding commuters to the correct designated area.

It has a 24-hour platform for commuters to voice their grievances to the National Taxi Alliance and an option to communicate with other commuters to share information, including information on the latest fare prices.

Khumalo said the inspiration for the app stemmed from him noticing the daily struggles taxi commuters experience.

"Commuters travel to taxi ranks and have to ask strangers for directions.